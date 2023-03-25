25-29 of 1949 In the deportation planned in Estonia until March 2018, the deportations primarily included farmers qualified as “kulakus” with their families, as well as family members of forest brothers and nationalistically minded Estonians.

The goal was to carry out forced collectivization and break the forest brotherhood, armed resistance to Soviet power. After all, the last subsidy was primarily for farmers.

During the operation “Priboi” (breaking wave), 20,702 people were deported from Estonia, most of whom were women, children and the elderly. Deportees from Estonia were taken to Novosibirsk, Omsk and Irkutsk regions and Krasnoyarsk Krai.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!