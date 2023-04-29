The marches in Bogotá left several excesses on RCN Radio

The commemoration of the protest that took place in various parts of the country, by a large group of Colombians, due to some violent actions that occurred on April 28, 2021, of the marches in Bogota in order to remember some people who were injured at that time.

Although on several occasions the marches that took place on April 28 were experienced peacefully, there were moments in which some hooded men decided to leave the mobilization to violate the installations of some buildings that can be seen on the Caracas Avenue.

One of them was the building of RCN Radiowhere the videos show how some graffiti was made, rocks were thrown and various phrases were shouted against the media, in which there are stations such as La FM and the basic chain of RCN, to which several music stations belong.

For Luis Carlos Velezdirector of La FM, was a clear message of what people who do not want press freedom to take place in Colombia want to convey, through the system of stations that make up RCN Radio.