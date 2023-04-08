Home page Life Reside

The marigold is not a real stroke of luck when it comes to health. She also knows how to help in the plant world and can drive away pests, for example.

Marigolds are all-rounders. They have an internal and external anti-inflammatory effect and are therefore prescribed in cream form for bruises, while marigold teas are used for stomach problems. Furthermore, the ingredients of calendula have a blood fat-lowering, calming and anticonvulsant effect. But the daisy family also fulfills important tasks in the vegetable patch.

Plant marigolds next to vegetables to keep pests away

Marigolds are good neighbors for cabbage, tomatoes or peas. © O. Diez/Imago

There are many plants with added value. For example, while the hardy rock alyssum acts as a living mulch that protects the soil, some houseplants purify the air and give us fresh oxygen. The situation is similar with the marigold: the plant not only looks pretty and provides gardeners with edible flowers – it is also effective in terms of pest control. Use them in the bed as follows:

The plant is particularly useful at the edge of vegetable beds: it acts as a natural barrier against tomato hornworms, pea moths and Colorado potato beetles, which can’t stand the smell of marigold.

In addition, caterpillars are very fond of marigolds. So if you have problems with pests in your garden, it makes sense to plant the marigold where caterpillars like to stay and nibble on vegetables.

Marigolds, also known as calendula, also ensure a healthy soil.

Last but not least, marigolds act as a beneficial magnet. The more bumblebees, bees and other insects in your Garten settle down, the better for your harvest. The most valuable are the unfilled flower varieties.

Good bed partners are not only cabbage, tomatoes or peas, but also zucchini or lettuce like Eisberg.