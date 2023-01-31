The Marine Corps was born as a body military body dependent on the Navy, whose main function is to deploy amphibious operations using the maritime environment to engage a hostile target on land.

Its creation dates back to the 1930s when, due to the Amazon conflict, it was necessary to develop an important amphibious action of the riverside landing type, where victory was achieved and an end to hostilities between sister nations was achieved.

This is a singularly important fact that definitively marked the need for an Amphibious Corps, for which the Marine Infantry began its work on January 12. of 1937, in the city of Cartagena. This body is created with the mission of developing amphibious operations, defense of coasts, security of ports, bases and naval arsenals and for any other service related to the National Navy. The creation of the Marine Infantry is made official, through decree 050 of January 12, 1937.

“On April 9, 1948, when as a result of the assassination of the caudillo Jorge Eliecer Gaitán, “El Bogotazo” exploded, once again the Marines responded to the call of the Homeland, leaving the Southern Naval Force towards the capital of the Republic, to reestablish the public order of the nation”, is detailed in the annals of the Marine Infantry, where its relevant role in the history of the country in different historical places is highlighted.

As in the previous section, the Marine Infantry has fulfilled its role of national protection for 86 years, which is why this February 1 will commemorate the importance of this military corps through a celebration that will take place in Coveñas. , Sucre. It will be broadcast through the official digital channels of the military corps starting at 10:00 in the morning.

