The mayor of Castellamonte Pasquale Mazza greets the boys of Mariupol

They were guests for almost two months in the parish of Castellamonte, where the whole community joined in a race of solidarity, and now they return to their country, in safe areas, in time to resume the study paths left during the bombings.

CASTELLAMONTE. They were guests for almost two months in the parish of Castellamonte, where the whole community joined in a race of solidarity, and now they return to their country, in safe areas, in time to resume the study paths left during the bombings.

About twenty children and young people from the Mariupol orphanage left Turin on Tuesday, who now, after a trip that will take them first to Krakow, will reach various Ukrainian destinations far from the war. Together with them what has become a mascot in recent months, the cat Simba, the only one that her young mistress had found waiting for her, upon returning from school, in front of the rubble of her house destroyed by bombing, which cost her her life. family.

The boys, followed in Italy by the National Fire Brigade Association and the Unicef ​​Provincial Committee, have now returned home with a bus obtained thanks to the contribution of the Specchio dei Tempi Foundation, where Simba and a sprouted oleander plant have also found a place. Turin who will continue his life in Ukraine, in memory of the friendship born in recent months between the Piedmontese community and the Ukrainian boys. The president of the municipal council of Turin, Maria Grazia Grippo, also greeted the group, expressing the wish that young people “can find serenity in the course of their lives”.

