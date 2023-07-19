The Marjane Group is launching a work-study Master’s degree in “Modern distribution”. This work-study program is the first of its kind to be accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.

The Marjane Group has just launched the new course of the “Modern Distribution” work-study Master’s degree, in partnership with the National School of Commerce and Management of Settat (ENCGS).

This work-study program is the first of its kind to be accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation. This regulated access sector thus reflects the Marjane Group’s desire to contribute, through training, to the development of large-scale distribution in Morocco. In addition to academic knowledge, the “Modern Distribution” Master’s develops in work-study students an in-depth knowledge of the operation of large and medium-sized supermarkets (GMS), mastery of management techniques for a business unit and its commercial animation at the service of the customer. as well as the development of a professional managerial posture promoting collective intelligence within the teams. “We are happy to launch this new sector today, a first in Morocco, and which will undoubtedly be a real success. We cover all retail trades, from digital to logistics, including marketing, customer service, supply chain, merchandising and e-commerce. The students will discover, through the training modules, the multidisciplinarity and the richness of our professions”, declared in a press release Mohammed Taha Benzekri, executive director in charge of human capital and CSR of the Marjane Group. And to add: “By our social responsibility, we aim to contribute to the development of the job market by training qualified profiles. We have a deep conviction that this public-private partnership will benefit not only the Marjane Group, but on a larger scale, the country, since it allows better employability for future winners who will be better equipped to integrate the retail sector which is developing at high speed in Morocco and offers many job opportunities”.

As a reminder, the Marjane Group launched in 2022, and in anticipation of the work-study Master, a training program co-constructed with the National School of Commerce and Management of Settat (ENCGS). It concerned about fifty students who benefited from a hybrid program of complementary training specialized in retail trades. These students in their final year of the Master’s were accompanied by professionals from the Marjane Group through seminars on retail trades, and also benefited from hands-on practice in the Group’s stores. At the end of this program, about twenty of these student trainees received offers to join the Marjane Group. This training program will also be continued during the year 2023-2024. .

How will the “Modern Distribution” work-study Master’s take place?

The year 2024 will see the launch of the first sandwich course specializing in modern distribution. A three-party contract ENCGS-work-study students-Groupe Marjane will formalize the status of students admitted and enrolled in this sector. This first promotion will benefit during the two years of the Master, courses at the ENCGS alternating with a professional activity in one of the subsidiaries of the Marjane group. At the end of their course, those of them who have met the requirements and the academic and professional conditions defined jointly by the ENCGS and the Marjane Group, will receive a proposal to join the company. The launch of the “Modern Distribution” work-study Master’s program is part of the Marjane Group’s proactive policy of co-development of its ecosystem at the service of its customers and the modernization of the mass distribution sector. As such, Mohammed Taha Benzekri recalled that education is one of the main axes of the Marjane Group’s CSR policy, alongside empowerment, food and the environment. The objective is to promote the employment of young people by setting up specific training courses, meeting the requirements of the labor market and the retail sector in particular, and this in collaboration with the major Moroccan schools and universities which are are part of this same civic approach.

source: Lematin.ma