【Pig】

logic:

On Tuesday, the hog 2301 contract was mainly down, and the closing price was 21,500 yuan/ton, a decrease of 2.89%; among the top 20 futures company members of the exchange, the LH2301 contract held 28,597 long positions and 28,942 short positions, with a long-short ratio of 0.99. According to data from the Steel Federation, on November 8, the national average price of commercial pigs was 25.16 yuan/kg, down 0.45 yuan/kg from the previous trading day. On the policy side, there are many measures to ensure supply and price stability, strengthen the release of reserved meat, and interview large pig companies. It is recommended to maintain a normal slaughtering rhythm; the breeding-end pre-slaughter pigs are successively released, and the market supply is relatively sufficient, but the cost side has a certain support for pig prices. ; In terms of terminal consumption, demand has gradually recovered due to the influence of the pickling season and enema, but the repeated new crown epidemic has suppressed demand to a certain extent. On the whole, it is expected that the short-term market may be volatile and weak.

Trend view:

It is recommended to wait and see or test the sky on rallies.

【apple】

logic:

On Tuesday, AP2301, the main contract of apple futures, closed at 8,441 yuan/ton, up 11 yuan/ton or 0.13% from the settlement price of the previous trading day. In terms of spot, Shandong still has the supply of goods in the storage stage, and the supply of cold storage in Shandong, Gansu, and Shaanxi has begun to be released sporadically. The demand for small fruit is still relatively strong, and the large fruit is generally sold out. Affected by the epidemic control recently, the wholesale market has slowed down compared with last week, and the number of vehicles arriving has decreased. In Qixia Taocun Township, the price of small Fuji fruit was firm in the late season of the new season, and some merchants packaged them from stock sources and sent them to the market. Shaanxi production areas are mostly concentrated in Xunyi and Binxian production areas, and the number of merchants looking at goods has increased recently. Recently, there is still a stalemate between fruit farmers and merchants in the production area, superimposed by the repeated epidemics, and it is expected that the futures price will fluctuate weakly in the short term.

Trend view:

It is recommended to focus on wet storage and short short positions.

