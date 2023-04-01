Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor At the end of this week, the wheel of the national professional championship for second-division football clubs will return to rotation, after the international break, in which the Moroccan national team played two friendly matches against Brazil and Peru. The struggle will be fierce between the competing teams, whether seeking to ensure promotion to the League of Lights, or those that are struggling to survive.

Among the most important confrontations of this round is the one in which Rapid Wadi Zem, the runner-up of the competition, will be a heavy guest on the fourteenth-placed Association of Sale, while the leader, Nahdet Zmamra, will travel to the red city to face the stubborn Al-Ittifaq Al-Marrakech.

the program:

Saturday, April 1, 2023:

Wadi Zam Highway – Salé Association: (3:30 after noon)

Widad Temara – Youssefia Berchid: (10:00 pm)

Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi – Youth of Atlas Khenifra: (3:30 after noon)

Sunday, April 2, 2023:

Ittihad Zammouri Thursdays – Racing Oval: (10 pm)

Renaissance of Zemamra – The Marrakech Accord: (10:00 pm)

Al-Masirah Youth – Olympic Al-Dashira: (3:30 after noon)

Monday, April 3, 2023:

Raja Bani Mellal – Al-Satd Al-Maghribi: (3:30 after noon)

Tuesday, April 4, 2023:

Shabab Benguerir – Wydad Fez: (10:00 pm)