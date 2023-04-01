Home News The Marrakech agreement threatens the forefront of the renaissance of Zemamra, and the rapid is a heavy guest of the Sale Association
News

The Marrakech agreement threatens the forefront of the renaissance of Zemamra, and the rapid is a heavy guest of the Sale Association

by admin
The Marrakech agreement threatens the forefront of the renaissance of Zemamra, and the rapid is a heavy guest of the Sale Association
Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor

At the end of this week, the wheel of the national professional championship for second-division football clubs will return to rotation, after the international break, in which the Moroccan national team played two friendly matches against Brazil and Peru. The struggle will be fierce between the competing teams, whether seeking to ensure promotion to the League of Lights, or those that are struggling to survive.

Among the most important confrontations of this round is the one in which Rapid Wadi Zem, the runner-up of the competition, will be a heavy guest on the fourteenth-placed Association of Sale, while the leader, Nahdet Zmamra, will travel to the red city to face the stubborn Al-Ittifaq Al-Marrakech.

the program:

Saturday, April 1, 2023:

Wadi Zam Highway – Salé Association: (3:30 after noon)

Widad Temara – Youssefia Berchid: (10:00 pm)

Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi – Youth of Atlas Khenifra: (3:30 after noon)

Sunday, April 2, 2023:

Ittihad Zammouri Thursdays – Racing Oval: (10 pm)

Renaissance of Zemamra – The Marrakech Accord: (10:00 pm)

Al-Masirah Youth – Olympic Al-Dashira: (3:30 after noon)

Monday, April 3, 2023:

Raja Bani Mellal – Al-Satd Al-Maghribi: (3:30 after noon)

Tuesday, April 4, 2023:

Shabab Benguerir – Wydad Fez: (10:00 pm)

See also  Congratulatory message from the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the National People’s Congress of the State Council and the Central Military Commission of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet

You may also like

A fateful confrontation amid strict procedures between the...

Medellín: Daniel Quintero’s lightning operation fell on the...

Japanese foreign ministers visit China over the weekend...

Copper thefts, police vanquish gang in Novara –...

Hwang Young-woong, a letter posted on the fan...

They rejected the crime of a guajiro university...

Mountaineer from Vicenza who died in an avalanche...

A report discussing violence against women in Tangiers

SOS for the Colombian glaciers

Xi Jinping Meets with Lee Hsien Loong and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy