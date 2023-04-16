Home » The marriage proposal that everyone is talking about in Neiva
The marriage proposal that everyone is talking about in Neiva

In an emotional and romantic gesture, Daniel Quintero, a young man from the city of Neiva, surprised his girlfriend Valentina Rojas in the city’s San Pedro Plazas shopping center, by proposing to her in the middle of a crowd of people.

With balloons, a sign that said “marry me”, mariachis and on one knee, Daniel created an atmosphere full of love and romance to ask his beloved Valentina to be his life partner forever.

The scene was witnessed by a large crowd of people who gathered around the couple to applaud and celebrate the moment. The emotion and happiness of the lovers was total as they hugged and kissed in a moment that will remain etched in their memories forever.

The couple received applause, congratulations and good wishes from those present and from people who saw the scene on social networks. Without a doubt, this romantic and courageous gesture by Daniel is an example of true love and commitment to the person you love.

