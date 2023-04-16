The Marvels, the trailer reveals the character played by Park Seo-Joon

The trailer of The Marvels, released a few days ago, allowed fans to take a look at the character played by actor Park Seo-Joon.

I Marvel Studios have released the first official trailer of The Marvelsnext film of the MCU, arriving in November in cinemas: for the first time on the screen, the characters of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, will all appear together in a film dedicated to them. And, among the many new characters presented in the trailer, we were also able to take a first look at the character played by Park Seo-Joon.

The Marvels: The First Italian Trailer of the Film – HD

The Marvels, Park Seo-Joon in the first trailer of the film

L’MCU has now entered its Phase 5, which began with the third stand-alone dedicated to Ant-Man and in the cinema the events that began way back in 2009 will continue with The Marvels. In the film, Captain Marvel, Monica and Ms Marvel will have to join forces and learn to work together as a real team to defeat a new threat, all under the watchful eye of Nick Fury. The film has undergone several slowdowns and date slips, but finally it seems that i Marvel Studios they found the right place for it and a few days ago they unveiled the first trailer for the film, in which we were able to observe the first interactions between the protagonists.

In The Marvelsthe three heroines find themselves exchanging places continuously, every time one or the other uses their respective powers: the reason is not yet known, but will certainly be revealed in the film and, as has already happened for other elements of the MCUwill become of paramount importance for the future developments of the broad history that Kevin Feige eh Marvel Studios they set up. In the trailer we also had the opportunity to take a glimpse of the Korean actor Park Seo-Joon.

Although the actor joined the cast of the film as early as November 2022, his role is still shrouded in mystery and no details have been revealed that could help fans understand which character he will play on the big screen. According to some rumors, Park Seo-Joon should interpret the Principe Yan, the leader of a musical planet where everyone must sing to communicate. In the trailer, the actor is shown leading an army and wearing elegant clothes, elements that seem to confirm this theory. However, to really find out, we’ll have to wait until November 10, 2023!