The Masalit accuse an Arab country of ethnically eliminating them in Darfur

Sudanese Net:

The head of the Masalit Youth Gathering at home and abroad, Engineer Muhammad Siddiq, head of the Masalit Youth Gathering at home and abroad, affirmed their stand with the armed forces in one trench to defend the land, honor and religion, and their readiness to provide battalions of youth to defend the homeland.

Siddiq accused the United Arab Emirates of full responsibility for everything that happened to the Masalit in El Geneina, including killing, genocide, and deliberate displacement by the rebel Rapid Support militia. He added that all of this was caused by the UAE with its continued support for the militia to create a presence in the region and then control the region, stressing that this will not happen. As long as they are alive.

He said that those who talk about the secession of Darfur in general and Dar Endoka in particular do not know the depth of the fragmentation of the Masalit people in all parts of Sudan in the east, north and center, pointing out that the expansion of blood and geography of the Masalit people is due to the civilization of the people, which remains cohesive despite the conspiracies being hatched against them.

