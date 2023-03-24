In Colombia they kill every day. In some cities they kill much more than in others. Already Barranquilla, where the slaughter had not found a niche, has had in recent weeks one or another massacre of human groups, almost always around a pico.

In Cartagena, where civil and military authorities are very busy persecuting sex workers, the death toll since October is more than 32 per month. It was missing that the macho culture that ran amok on the coast and overwhelms its tourist cities where respect and tolerance prevailed before, wants to destroy everything.

In Santa Marta, in a public park, a group of animal activists had built a shelter to serve as a refuge for the stray cats that abound there or here. They brought water and food to them.

I have not been able to tell me in that city what was the methodology used to provide them with shelter, but everyone I asked said they had known in advance that this cabin was to give cats a home.

I mean, it was public knowledge. Well, since death and cruelty continue to be a tool of power for macho societies, and sometimes even of life, they set fire to the cats locked in the shelter and turned them all to ashes.

Semana magazine said that there were 50 cats burned by the cruelty of samaria. Wherever you look at it, it is stupid that does not honor Santa Marta, much less its people. The silence of the so-called leaders of that city and the disdainful look of the authorities indicate very clearly that no one in Santa Marta (and it seems that on the Coast… and perhaps even in Colombia) has assumed the tremendous meaning and symbolism that it contains. such an act of depravity and the damage that they do to an entire region and a country.

Asking them to rectify is impossible, but shouting in their ears to think about the horrible shit they committed is the least that the millions of Colombians who repudiate that macabre act can do.

Comments