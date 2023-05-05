The masterpieces of the Uffizi fly to China – World

Agnolo Bronzino, Workshop, Portrait of Cosimo I Grand Duke of TuscanyOil on panel, after 1540

– There is the blue face of Chagall and the austere silhouette of Giorgio Morandi who paints dry like one of his still lifes. In a brilliant trompe-l’oeil Nicola van Houbraken instead seems to tear the canvas and step out of the picture, while Giacomo Balla winks at the public with his Autocaffè. These are just some of the protagonists of the double appointment involving the Uffizi in China Two exhibitions, currently underway in Shanghai and Beijing, invite the Chinese public to discover the paintings in the collections of Florentine galleries. We start from Shanghai where alis in progress Botticelli and the Renaissance, the exhibition that embraces a selection of paintings by Florentine masters of the fifteenth century. Four chapters – “Florence and the Renaissance: Famous Cities and Powerful Families”, “Palaces and Decorations in the Renaissance”, “The Renaissance and Ancient Civilization” and “Botticelli and the Florentine Artists in the Renaissance” – span works such as Pallas and the Centaursymbolic of culture at the time of Lorenzo the Magnificent by Botticelli next to Portrait of a young man by Filippo Lippi, the Mary Magdalene del Perugino, the Venus of Lorenzo di Credi, and theAdoration of the Magi by Cosimo Rosselli.

Diego Rodriguez de Silva y Velázquez, Autoritratto, Olio su cloth, 1643 ca

Many of these works come from the Uffizi deposits and are not normally visible to the public.

Until 10 September, however, the National Museum of China in Beijing will be home to Masterpieces of the self-portrait from the collection of the Uffizi Galleries, 50 paintings from the Renaissance to today, created by masters such as Raphael, Rubens, Rembrandt, but also by Ingres, Yayoi Kusama and Cai Guo-Qiang. Ranging from the 16th to the 21st century, the works exhibited in Beijing follow the evolution of the artists’ style and mentality, making the public understand the genre of the self-portrait in the history of painting. The itinerary allows the artists to tell their story and describe the era in which they lived through their own eyes.



Pieter Paul Rubens, Self-Portrait, Oil on panel, 1623 post

“The two exhibitions – comments the director of the Uffizi Galleries Eike Schmidt – are the result of the true synergy between the curatorial teams of the two Chinese museums and the Uffizi Galleries, and focus on two very important themes of our culture. On the one hand paintings by Botticelli and the supporting actors of the Renaissance in Florence, on the other the phenomenon of the self-portrait with an anthology of works from the Uffizi collections, the most important and oldest in the world”.

The two exhibitions are the result of a collaboration between the two Chinese museums and the Uffizi Galleries, with the support of the Italian Embassy in Beijing, the Italian Consulate General in Shanghai and the Italian Cultural Institutes of Beijing and Shanghai .