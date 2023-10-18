The masturbatory act

Last Thursday, within the framework of the Cali Book Fair, I had an interesting conversation with former minister Alejandro Gaviria about the position he has found himself in after publishing his book EXPLOSIÓN CONTROLADA, where he raises his crises with President Petro and his exit from the government.

From everything we talked about before an audience that did not seem to feel sympathy for the former minister, I drew an overwhelming conclusion.

Gaviria left Petro’s cabinet because both lost the mutual trust that must be had in such a job.

Petro lost trust in Gaviria and he had been gradually losing trust in the president.

But if that put an end to a collaborative government and misstep after misstep has led us to this self-destructive tidal wave, I wondered when I returned from Cali if we Colombians have lost confidence in Petro’s government and the time has come to measure it. democratically. They paint the opportunity to do so bald.

On October 29, Colombians could deny confidence in Petro by voting against the councilors, deputies, mayors and governors who have taken refuge in his shadow.

However, since the Historical Pact, under whose banners Petro was elected president, is a practically non-existent political group, the democratic blow that would be dealt to the bad government may be diluted and not serve any forceful political effect.

Furthermore, like all those who are going to be elected, they have the same possibility of becoming state contractors or of representing the contractors who financed them or who are going to fill their future with hope.

And, especially, as we are faced with dying political parties and an absence of leaders who awaken vigor and credibility, the coup of October 29 may end up being a masturbatory act with no more joy than the instantaneous knowledge that the Petro. But what after?

