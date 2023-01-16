Home News The math genius boy who sells sweets on the streets
The math genius boy who sells sweets on the streets

Juan José, 11 years old, is a little boy who unfortunately works on the streets selling candies to help his family. While doing his work, he caught the attention of a subject, who noticed the curious way in which he sells the products.

“I sell candy to help my family. Because unfortunately my dad went to heaven and my mom is very sick and my two little brothers are 5 and 4 years old, ”Juan José replied when asked what he did.

The sales strategy used by the child consists of people giving him math challenges (addition, subtraction, division and multiplication) and for each correct answer, they buy him a piece of candy.
The man who recorded the video starts with small operations: “How much is 5×8?” Juan José answers with a smile: “No, that’s for children. 40”, so the man decides to level up.

While the child responds to the exercises, the client takes out the calculator to verify that the answers are correct and to his surprise, Juan José fails in none. “185 divided into 7”, asks the man, and the boy without hesitation answers: “That’s 26, it’s exactly 26.4285714”.

“This is not normal (…) this man even had a calculator in its infancy. It is faster than the fingers”, expresses the astonished subject. Then he asks the little boy where he learned everything he knows, to which Juan José replies that he doesn’t study and that he learned it by reading.

