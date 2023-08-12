Home » The May 20 Movement calls on Yemenis to stand with the teachers
News

Yemenat – special

The May 20 Movement called on all the people of Yemen to stand by the teachers who are demanding their salaries that have been cut off for 8 years.

In a statement on Friday, May 11, 2023, the movement called on the House of Representatives to continue its courageous stance until the following demands are met:

The speedy response to teachers’ demands and the disbursement of all employees’ rights in general, such as salaries and other things.

The authority apologizes to the teachers, restores their dignity, and prosecutes all those who offended them by word or deed.

Stop the policy of terrorism and repression, reveal the fate of Professor Mohsen Al-Dar immediately, punish those responsible for his abduction and enforced disappearance, and compensate him fairly.

The authority’s commitment to Sana’a and respect for the right of expression and all the constitutional rights of the Yemeni citizen.

