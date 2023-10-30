The mayor also goes under the hammer at this auction

“It hasn’t happened in this form in Ried before, so we’re even more looking forward to our charity Christmas auction.” The anticipation of this auction by the Soroptimist Ried-Innviertel club under the motto “artful-creative-delicious” on Saturday, November 25th, in the Team 7 World can be noted by President Christine Berghammer. Guests will have the opportunity to auction more than 100 objects and experiences. The net proceeds will be used for social purposes in the region and to support the Ried women’s shelter.

“An auction is an entertaining and exciting thing,” says Soroptimist President Berghammer. What’s going under the hammer is already impressive, and it should also be entertaining: “Here you can combine looking for gifts with the thrill of an auction. We have everything from decorated Advent wreaths starting at 30 euros to various vouchers and works of art starting at 250 “We have a lot to offer. It will be interesting to see who will take the beautiful pieces home with them,” says Christine Berghammer. The two auctioneers will help ensure that the charity auction is entertaining. With the Rieder lawyer Wolfgang Puttinger and the former head of the AMS Upper Austria, Gerhard Straßer, there are two quick-witted and eloquent men at work.

Registration is required to take part in the auction. One week before the auction, the exhibition catalog with the individual auction items (including information on the value and starting price) will be sent by email. The catalog offers something special: from a short dance course in preparation for a ball to a glassblowing course in Salzburg, an alpaca hike, a balloon ride or a wood turning course. There are also experiences that you can’t buy, such as private cross-country skiing training with Löffler managing director Otto Leodolter and a private dinner with Mayor Bernhard Zwielehner. Also up for auction are works of art by Wolfgang Friedwagner, Walter Holzinger and Elisabeth Kuc, among others.

The Team 7 World was chosen as the location for the auction. “We are particularly pleased that we can come there for the auction and also use the Team 7 Steinway! This atmosphere gives the event a very special setting,” says co-organizer Gabriele Puttinger-Piati from the Soroptimist Ried club.

Author

Roman Kloibhofer

Innviertel editorial team

Roman Kloibhofer

