The mayor in the history of the flags of the city of Oujda – episode 7

Bader Al-Muqri

-7-

We consider the historical monuments, old and new, among the flags of the city of Oujda, because the flag is everything that is erected in the historical paths that guides it.

How beautiful it would be for the cover of a tourist guide issued in English in 1950 to be adorned with a historical landmark that was built by Sultan Abu Thabit Amer Al-Marini in 770 AH / 1307 AD:

It is the silo of the Great Mosque of Oujda, which has a height of 24 m.

We have the right to point out that the Great Mosque was built in Wajda by Sultan Abu Yaqub Yusuf al-Nasir al-Marini, in the year 696 AH / 1296 AD.

