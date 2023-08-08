The mayor in the history of the flags of the city of Oujda: Jean-Paul Aimetti and Oujda – Episode 9

Bader Al-Muqri

I am still insisting that the ethnic and cultural pluralism that characterizes the city of Oujda in a specific historical context should benefit from them in the present and the future. What I am publishing in this episode is but a message to whomever it may concern in order for the city of Oujda to benefit from the intellectual, academic and professional energies of its daughters and sons in different countries and continents, as knowledge in the 21st century is capital, and it is considered a priority to delegate care to it. come.

Among the notables of Oujda, who became well-known in studies and commercial strategies in French academic institutions, is Professor Jean-Paul Aimetti, who suffices us to explain his lofty scientific status, mentioning the following data:

Electrical engineer.

An engineer in the field of applied mathematics in the humanities.

Chair Professor of Business Studies and Strategies, at the National Institute of Arts and Crafts in Paris, between 1994 and 2014.

President of the Academy of Commercial Sciences in Paris from 2018.

The name of Professor Jean-Paul Aimetti is associated, in particular, with academic research on issues of marketing and digitization.

< إهداء من الأستاذ Aimetti إلى الكاتب بوجدة، في أكتوبر 2018 >.

