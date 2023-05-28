The mayor of Aguachica assured that he did not record the audio attacking the magistrates

On Saturday afternoon, an audio from the mayor of Aguachica, Robinson Salvahands attacking the magistrates of the Special Jurisdiction for Peacewho ordered him five days of arrest for negligence when it came to recovering the bodies of alleged victims of violence.

“You are like a fagot. That’s why there are criminals, bandits, the corrupt. One thing is that they give me a precautionary measure for not digging up some assholes who have been buried dead for more than 50 years, who have families, at the whim of some hijue… guerrillas called magistrates“, is heard in the audio that the mayor would have sent to a councilor.

#Controversy 😰 The mayor of Aguachica, Robinson Manosalva, called the alleged victims buried in Aguachica “huevones” and described the JEP magistrates as guerrillas. pic.twitter.com/zeZUG4jpNl — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) May 28, 2023

“I WAS SUPPLACED”

After the scandal, from the Mayor of Aguachica shared a statement noting that the voice on the audio was not Robinson Manosalva’s.

“I allow myself to inform and clarify to the public and the media, the impersonation of my identity through the circulation of an audio from the WhatsApp communication network”, the statement begins.

Next, the president assures that it is totally false the audio“as it is a montage against my dignity and honor as a person, taking into account that it is not the first time that I am a victim of this type of strategies since the dirty war on social networks”.

Regarding the vulgar words that are heard in the 17-second audio, the mayor pointed out that he is respectful of the decision handed down by the high magistrates of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), and for this reason he was “fully complying with the order issued by this honorable jurisdiction”.

“I would never revictimize the victims of the armed conflict in the municipality with offensive and/or impolite words. I call on the public not to replicate and/or share this type of audio, since personal impersonation has legal consequences.”, ends the statement.

WARRANT

On the day of his arrest, the mayor robinson salvahands He excused himself by saying that he hired the services of the Unión Temporal de Exhumación Paz company for the forensic work, but he did not do the job because he did not have the right personnel.

“A number of professional people were needed who were not counted at the time the exhumation was to be carried out and they had to comply with what the contract required, because in addition to that exhumation they had to be transferred to a place”, explained Manosalva.

But the JEP considered that the writing of reconsideration presented by the agent, nor the documents close to him, gave an account of a situation that justifies non-compliance with the order. Thus, in the middle of the audience a member of the National Police led the president to one of his facilities to be deprived of liberty for five days.