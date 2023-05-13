The mayor of Aguachica is sanctioned for the cemetery of the poor

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, sanctioned con five days in prison for the mayor of Aguachica, Robinson Manosalva, for non-compliance with the measures decreed on the cemetery of the poor of that municipality.

The determination, initially known by W Radio, was due to unjustified non-compliance and reiterated from the administration to deliver the intervention guidelines in the holy field.

A panorama by which the corporation last February opened a contempt case against the president and analyzed whether he would be subject to sanctions.

The JEP since April 2020 decreed precautionary measures on the cemetery of the poor of Aguachica to avoid the loss of the remains of people who were possibly victims of the conflict in the department of Cesar and surrounding regions.

The measure was generated as a result of the request of the Movement of Victims of State Crimes, MOVICE, which seeks to protect, conserve and preserve 17 locations across the countrys where there may be bodies of victims of forced disappearance.

The other intervened areas are Medellín, Tarazá, Ituango, Valdivia, Cáceres, Yarumal, Nechí, Peque, Briceño, San Andrés de Cuerquia, Liborina, Sabanalarga, Toledo, Olaya, Buriticá, Betulia and Puerto Berrío, in Antioquia, La Victoria, Riosucio , La Dorada, Samaná and Norcasia, in Caldas, Lebrija, San Vicente de Chucurí and Cimitarra, in Santander, and Sincelejo, Corozal, San Marcos and San Onofre, in Sucre.