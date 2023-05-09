Home » The mayor of Codazzi indicated that the operations of the public force have intensified
Given the declaration of early warning given in the municipality of Codazzi, by the Ombudsman’s Office on the occasion of the presence of the AGC and the selective murders this year, the mayor of this town, Omar Benjumea, stated that they do agree with the measure imposed by the national entity, even more so when it is in the pre-election season.

“The alert is supported by the selective murders that occurred at the beginning of the year, approximately nine, and they have also told us about some extortion of merchants that has not been fully confirmed. You have to anticipate with preventive measures before they become a higher level,” said the president.

However, he stressed that the municipality has been working on security without the need for early warning.

“We have made security councils, the municipality has intervened in the sense that the foot of force was increased, intensifying the presence of the Army, this is demonstrated by the decrease in crime. Raids have been carried out in micro-trafficking sectors and arrests have been made. With the early warning, we hope it will serve to intensify the operations. We have no complaints of recruitment of minors or adults, we have no complaints of patrols, we do not see that these AGC want to gain territory or that they are demarcated in the peripheral neighborhoods, we have confirmed this and we have not noticed the presence of armed groups. nor persecution of social leaders, there are no closed areas, “said Benjumea.

He added that Codazzi is currently developing actions for economic growth and they are concerned that the early warning will affect this sector and that investments by the private sector will not continue to be generated.

