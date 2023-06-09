The mayor of El Copey was captured for contracting with a company owned by his brother

At the checkpoint known as Los Cauchos, at the southern entrance to the municipality of Valledupar, the mayor of El Copey, Francisco Meza Altamar, was captured.

The capture operation was carried out by officials of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, to start the prosecution process.

Also arrested were Belkis Leonor Jiménez Niebles, former director of Iderec and former secretary of Social Inclusion and Sports of the municipality; and Antonio María Andrade Zambrano, legal representative of the company Shicarcol SAS and also a partner.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the president would have signed 14 contracts with said company that before being mayor was his property and now his brother’s.

The crimes investigated must answer for the crimes of heterogeneous competition with conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime.



It was also established that the prosecuting entity is not investigating the amount of the contracts that amounts to more than $4,000 million, but the alleged irregularities in this improper procedure of contracting with its own beneficiaries.

After the capture, Francisco Meza was transferred to the URI of the Prosecutor’s Office for the review process and presentation before a judge.

