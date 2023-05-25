The Mayor of Hernandarias receives his peers from the cities of Ñeembucú

Mayor Nelson Cano, in his capacity as president of Associated Tourist Municipalities of Paraguay (MUTAPY), member of the Latin American Federation of Tourist Cities, received mayors, directors, secretaries of Tourism of the department of Ñeembucú and other cities.

Its main objective is to help the local governments that are partners in this nucleation to create emerging tourist destinations, based on their tangible and intangible assets, their nature, culture and history placed on values, accompanied by the Senatur, and with the partners strategic, academia and Itaipu Binacional.

The main activity was the presentation of the work methodology used by the Tourism Advisory of the Binational entity, to carry out the event called “Energy that Moves Tourism”, in addition to a tour of the city of Hernandarias and surroundings, in the different attractions that the community and the department of Alto Paraná have.

Nelson Cano highlighted that the event, “Energy that Moves Tourism”, seeks to work towards local, regional and especially national development, taking into account tourism, which is a dynamic item that is essential to all activities carried out within from the country. He noted that in recent years the effort of the different municipalities to enter the path of national Tourism Development has been noted.

With this activity and initiative of MUTAPY, it is sought, specifically, the revitalization of unprecedented events for the enhancement of the emblematic icons that the country has neglected, a look at the potential wealth of historical tourism, with the watchful eye of the sector international, impregnated with curiosity, empowerment of general culture. With the private sector, they accompany exposing their experience in the creation of a space where civil society has a voice in decisions involving community development. The Municipality of Hernandarias was present exposing the work process for the preparation of a local Tourism Development plan.

The activity was attended by Lic. Gladys Garcete, Engr. Juan Azuaga, director of Tourism of the Binational Itaipú, Lic. Carlos Benítez, director of Tourism of the municipal institution, Professor Hugo Benítez, director of the Cabinet of the Municipality, Rocío Maldonado, representative of the Senatur, Lic. Margarita Ortiz, vice president of MUTAP, among others. The event took place at the Hernandarias Hydraulics Laboratory of Itaipú Binacional.