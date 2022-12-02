Also this year the Municipality has placed the attention on road safety. In fact, there have been numerous reports from citizens who complain about too high speeds by motorists which can create dangers. “There are two fronts on which we have concentrated”, says the mayor Nicola Castellaz. “First of all, we worked on preventive road safety, through the improvement of vertical signs, an overall redevelopment of horizontal signs and the creation of works in the most delicate places”, explains the mayor.



Examples of this are the positioning of a physical element that solves the problem of non-compliance with the one-way street in Piazza I Novembre and the placement, in the pedestrian crossing located in Via Trento, of a new call traffic light, which will be able to provide greater safety in road crossing especially to the many children who attend our schools.

«In these days», adds the mayor of Pedavena, «two fixed and physical bollards are being built in via Luciani, in order to limit the speed along the street which, thanks to the new signage, has been limited to 30 kilometers per hour ».

Looking ahead then, there are other interventions in the pipeline in the near future both in terms of signs and with the positioning of new systems to reduce speed. In the meantime, speed control activities continued on many municipal and provincial roads.

“The speed detection system adopted is mobile and allows movement in different areas so as not to concentrate the controls but to make them spread throughout the municipal area”, underlines Nicola Castellaz. «In addition to working in the field of prevention, we have therefore also worked in that of control, collecting, during 2022, about 350 penalties concerning exceeding the speed limits. Respecting the highway code means being cautious for yourself and for others since excess speed is one of the major causes of accidents», adds the mayor.

Which relaunches: “For this reason we will continue in the coming years in the electronic speed control, but we will still work in the field of prevention through targeted projects or actions that include educational and awareness campaigns”.