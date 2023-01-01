PORDENONE. Sometimes a little is enough. A thought, an initiative that knows how to give emotions. It was that of the mayor of Pordenone, Alessandro Ciriani, who after taking part in the Te Deum in the cathedral, shortly after 7 pm on Saturday 31 December, radioed the city’s best wishes and thanks to the policemen on patrol in the cars. A sentiment of course to be extended in thought to all the other members of the police forces and the categories on duty on New Year’s Eve.

Ciriani was received by the Pordenone commissioner Luca Carocci, the deputy commissioner Sandro De Angelis, the chief of staff Massimo Olivotto (former commander of the local police of Pordenone) and the staff on duty at the police station.

He was given the 2023 calendar of the state police and then, by radio, the mayor sent the special message from the city.

Presented, again via radio, by Police Chief Carocci, who defined his initiative as “a gift”, Ciriani expressed “gratitude, esteem and gratitude for the work you do, especially today, when many families are having fun together while you are busy . So to you and all the staff of the State Police a big hug and thank you for your work. Best wishes, from the bottom of my heart, a happy 2023 ».

A thank you, for once, in the midst of over 40 daily emergency calls (daily average communicated just 24 hours before) we had a really good time, before the transfer to Piazza XX Settembre and the music party with the city.