The Mayor of Taitung City, Chen Mingfeng, was hospitalized to visit and send warmth

Yesterday (10) afternoon, Taitung Mayor Chen Mingfeng together with Li Wenzhong, Head of Taitung Civil Affairs Division, Yi Guimei, President of Taitung Mayors Association, Zhong Meiying, Mayor of Minsheng Village, Donghai Longmen Tiansheng Temple The chairperson Chen Rouxian and the chairperson Chen Jinfeng went to the hospital to visit Chief Zhan Yisen of Xinxing Village in Taitung City who was hospitalized, and wished Chief Zhan a speedy recovery. Although Chief Zhan was hospitalized, he was still thinking about the work and progress in the village.

The veteran Zhan Yisen, without party affiliation, has a bright personality and is enthusiastic about public welfare. He has served as the general secretary of the Zhan Clan Association in Taitung County and the public relations officer of the Taiwan International Emergency Rescue Association. Determined to supervise various developments in the area to avoid environmental pollution, promote community greening and beautification, and form a security committee with the community and the police station. During the typhoon, some areas in downtown Taitung were flooded. The heavy rain caused many low-lying areas in the city to be flooded due to insufficient drainage. Therefore, when there was a sudden rain, a large area of ​​water accumulated on the road, and the deepest part was almost as high as a tire; Every now and then, I would see Lieutenant Zhan Yisen accompanying Taitung County Mayor and Mayor to survey together; he once accidentally broke his leg and put a plaster cast on it to help the villagers pick tiger-headed beehives; Suspicious outsiders haunted by the police and the people help each other, and the thief is caught and committed; therefore, he often has no opponent in the “equal election”!

Chief Zhan Yisen (middle) is the local land lord and the pillar of support, solving many big and small problems for local residents. The picture shows Chief Zhan with Chen Jinfeng (left), the chairman of Donghai Longmen Tiansheng Palace, and Chen Rouxian (right), the owner of the palace.Photo/Provided by Taitung City Office

Chen Rouxian, the owner of Donghai Longmen Tiansheng Palace, told a little-known life story: In 2020, when Donghai Longmen Tiansheng Palace was busy preparing for the 40th anniversary celebration, one day the old chairman received a call and wanted to go out Visiting a friend, walking not far from the palace could not bear the heat and fainted by the side of the road; fortunately, a friend who knew the caretaker of the old director – Sister A Ling happened to recognize him by bike, and tried to call the temple staff. Immediately ask an ambulance to take the old chairman to the hospital for examination! Zhan Yisen, who is a local land owner, heard the sound of an ambulance. He was afraid that the people in the village would need help, so he rushed out from the back alley and went into the temple to see if everything was fine, until he saw the ambulance. The old master left in the direction of the hospital… The family of the old chairperson has always cared about this incident, and they are still very grateful!

After the visit, Mayor Chen Mingfeng specifically told Chief Zhan Yisen to take good rest, take care of his body, put health first, and strive to return to the best state of health. Having a healthy body is the greatest wealth in life, and he prayed to every chief and citizen friends Everyone has a healthy mind and body.

The post Mayor Chen Mingfeng of Taitung who was hospitalized appeared first on Business Times.

