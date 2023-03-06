Home News The mayor reported
By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

It is necessary to recognize the innovative style that the mayor of Neiva, Gorky Muñoz Calderón, has been developing to present the results to the people of Neiva, on the execution of the Development Plan “Citizen Mandate Territory of Life and Peace.” The visits that he has been making in each of the communes and corregimientos, accompanied by his government team, to inaugurate the works and verify the state of the others, generate a favorable environment for his image on the part of Neivana society. . Despite having fierce and tireless opposition from some councilors aspiring to succeed them and from some sectors of opinion, he has shown them that the compliance goals exceed 87%, without having finished his four-year term. We all know of the social and financial crisis that all the mayors and governors of the country had to suffer, due to the Covid pandemic and the social protests that paralyzed the productive dynamics of the country, forced them to allocate resources to address these two scourges. that affected the well-being of the communities.

Families have benefited from the large investments that the municipal administration has made after completing the first three years of its mandate. In all these development sectors, the initiatives that he proposed during his mayoral campaign are being implemented. But it is necessary to highlight the management of the Neivanos’ first president to structure projects that he has presented, to be presented before the national instances, without the execution of these having been crystallized. Despite everything, and noting that the mayor has been extremely obsessive with matters that deserve broader discussion spaces, this last year in office reveals concrete things.

But it must be recognized that the municipal administration has managed to overcome these difficulties, despite the fact that some benches of the Municipal Council have opposed it to approve some credit resources that allow them to conclude some works in this town. The figures presented in the 2022 accountability session demonstrate this. Such information cannot be disputed. All the methodology outlined by the National Planning Department has been complied with. No one can dispute this balance that they presented to the Neiva public opinion and the media. We must congratulate all the agencies that were surrounding the first president of the Neivans. With updated figures and a detailed balance of his governmental action, it was possible to present this global balance of results. I highlight the management of the Municipal Treasury and Municipal Planning secretaries, who have managed in recent months to strengthen compliance with the investment plan of the Municipal Development Plan. Likewise, congratulations to all other office secretaries and office managers, as well as their collaborators.

Everything can be said about the mayor and his team, except that they have remained static. The works and projects already committed confirm this. And the most probable thing is that in the election year that is beginning and in which hopefully synderesis and responsibility will be the constant, Gorky will be able to finish some high-impact projects for the citizens. Therefore, it will be time that he gives the last word. We must cover all the gaps in the city and improve citizen mobility and safety, which will continue to set the tone.

