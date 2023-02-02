The works will be carried out in Carrera 34 between Calle 23 and 24, and 713 square meters of rigid pavement road will be intervened, the recovery of 207 square meters of public space and the replacement of 105 meters of aqueduct and sewerage.

“We saw the need for paving the streets of the barriosbut also because of the importance that the community generates to self-organize around works that they all identify as the most important for the sector”, said the representative.

Los population of the sector are very happy with the completion of the work, taking into account that this project will improve the living conditions of the neighborhood, the entire population and will strengthen mobility by space public.



The mayor Virna Johnson addressing the inhabitants of the sector, expressing a little about the realization of the project

The work is led by the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company of Santa Marta, after this street was prioritized after meeting the requirements so that the pertinent actions that are part of the recovery program for its transformation could be carried out.

Member of the La Florida Works Committee, Lucy Moreno pumarejoexpressed that, “the 45-year wait is over, it is a dream come true, since it is the only street that was missing for paving in this sector.”