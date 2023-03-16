With the purpose of reducing traffic accidents in thewhich leave the vast majority injured and deceased as a balance, the District Mayor’s Office, through its Mobility, Multimodal and Sustainable Secretariat, met(ANSV) in order to articulate strategies that allow the reduction of these claims.

“We were in Bogotá meeting with the infrastructure department of the ANSV articulating plans and actions that allow us to reduce the rates of deaths and injuries that we are having on the Troncal corridor”, said Ernesto Castro Coronado, Secretary of Mobility.

In addition, the head of this portfolio added that so far at the work table Two options were studied.

“First, look at and analyze the technology tools that slow you down. Second, work hard on the issue of human behavior, in training and in respect for traffic regulations,” said the secretary.

