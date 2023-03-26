The Mayor’s Office of Valledupar informed through its social networks that it is currently ‘repairing’ the main streets of the city to receive tourists who come at the time of the Vallenato Festival.

According to information from the municipal administration, prioritizing inputs and outputs from the city, in order to guarantee good mobility.

“We advance patching work, prioritizing the entrances and exits of the city. Through @SecObrasVpar we work to improve the state of the roads and guarantee safe movements”, Wrote the Mayor’s Office on his Twitter account.

It is no secret to anyone that daily drivers and passers-by They denounce on social networks the poor condition of the streets in the capital of Cesar. In fact, on occasions the so-called ‘repatches’ have already been made, but after a short time the tracks are back on”flooded with cracks”.