The mayor’s office canceled $12,789 million retroactively to teachers and teaching directors

The Mayor’s Office reiterates that it has always complied with the payment and obligations with the teaching profession, honoring the word and contributing to the improvement of the salary and working conditions of teachers and managers.

By management of the mayoress Virna Johnson before the Ministry of National Education, resources of the order of 12 thousand 789 million pesos arrived for the retroactive payment to 3,400 teachers and educational directors of the district of Santa Marta.

As announced, the District Education Secretariat prepared the payroll on time to comply with the obligation; and yesterday Tuesday, in the afternoon, the Ministry transferred the resources and the Ministry of Finance dispersed them. These items will be reflected in the teachers’ accounts in the next few hours, depending on the procedure in the financial entities.

It is pertinent to mention that the payment is being made within the corresponding term, considering that the deadline was June 23.

