The Mayor’s Office financed the Saber 11 tests for public school students

A total of 4,920 of the 8,402 students who will take the Saber 11 tests this Sunday, August 13, received financial support from the Santa Mara District Mayor’s Office to finance this State exam and benefited from the drills and activities of the Social Mobilization for Educational Quality, a set of strategies with a real impact that stimulate the development of academic, pedagogical and social skills, through playful and didactic experiences.

Virna Johnson, mayoress of Santa Marta, sent a message of support and confidence to the young people and their teachers: “4,920 high school graduates from our city’s official schools present the Saber 11 Tests on Sunday the 13th. Our best wishes to them so that the results that they obtain allow them to continue building their life project. To the directors and teachers who guide their training, our appreciation for the work done, ”she said.

From the District Education Secretariat, headed by Deiby Cotes, it was reported that in the city 8,402 people will present three types of tests: Knowledge 11th, Pre-Knowledge and high school validation.

Among the institutions in which the tests will be presented are the IED Rodrigo Galván de la Bastidas, Laura Vicuña, Técnico La Industrial, Francisco de Paula Santander, Liceo Samario, Inem Simón Bolívar, Normal Superior San Pedro Alejandrino, Simón Bolívar de Gaira, Antonio Nariño and North High School.

In addition, rooms were set up at the Universidad del Magdalena – Sierra Nevada and Mar Caribe buildings, and at the Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia.

The tests will be divided into two sessions: one in the morning, in which students must answer 131 questions, and another in the afternoon, with 147 questions. Each of these sessions will have a maximum time of four and a half hours.

Students will answer questions on mathematics, critical reading, social and civic studies, natural sciences, English, and a socioeconomic questionnaire.

With the payment of the Saber 11° tests, the carrying out of drills and the strategies of Social Mobilization for Educational Quality, the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta strengthened the basic skills of the students of the participating grades, contributing significantly to the improvement of SABER test results. Likewise, encourage students in conscious, constant and autonomous academic preparation, highlighting the opportunities and benefits that they can access through education.

