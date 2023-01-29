The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta advances in the strategies to recover public roads and sidewalks invaded by abandoned vehicles that obstruct the pedestrian and vehicular passage in the main streets of the city.

As directed by Mayor Virna Johnson, the Ministry of Mobility, Multimodal and Sustainable set up a WhatsApp line, 3135993773, to receive complaints during business hours 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

“To talk about the balance of these first days, we have received 30 complaints that reach the secretariat through the WhatsApp line, the person sends us the exact location, sends us a photo of the vehicle and the agent in charge of approaching the point” , explained Ernesto Castro Coronado, Secretary of Mobility.

It should be mentioned that in order to carry out this process, the traffic authority verifies the data of the abandoned vehicle and then contacts its owner, who is given a period of time to remove it from the public highway and if it is not complied with, the immobilization and transfer to the patios.

“Inform in figures that of those 30 complaints we have assisted 18, most of the citizens have responded to the call and they have withdrawn the vehicles, but also a significant number of these cars had to be withdrawn by the authority,” he said. Castro Coronado.

In the coming days, These complaints will continue to be received.and attending in the order that they arrive, citizens are also reminded that they should not park their vehicles on platforms, green areas or public spaces intended for pedestrians, especially people with reduced mobility, because this puts them at risk their lives, by forcing them to travel on the roads and expose them to being run over by a car.