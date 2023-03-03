the housing program My House already continues in this Governmentbut with some changes, as expressed by the Minister of Housing, City and Territory, Catherine Velascowho was touring the housing complex this Thursday Bolivarian Villa in Valledupar.

Velasco spoke with EL PILÓN about drinking water and basic sanitation projects of interest to Cesar and La Guajira. /PHOTO: FABIAN PINILLOS.

“We are going to prefer, for the allocation of subsidies to small municipalities and intermediate cities, to expand rural housing and use the Sisbén survey as an instrument,” Velasco explained.

In the case of families that are already part of a project, for example that of Villa Bolivariana, should apply the survey as a priority, management that the mayors must do together with the construction companies.

The future owners of apartments in the Villa Bolivariana and other projects ask why the subsidy allocation process has taken so long?

The only thing we need for the beneficiaries of the Villa Bolivariana is for the Mayor’s Office to apply the Sisbén survey because it allows us to get to know the families better and assign the subsidies on April 15, which is the first batch.

What we want is to have information on how much a family earns so as not to leave those who need it without the subsidy. As the surveys flow, the subsidies flow.

In terms of aqueduct and sanitation, there are two design consultancies for a wastewater treatment plant for the Cesar River and another to optimize the drinking water plant for the Guatapurí River, both need financing, what has the Ministry done?

The president tripled the water and sanitation resources, this year we have awarded one billion and we have asked Congress for more… That is what we are doing, putting the Ministry’s machine to work and looking at the stage of each project: formulation, technical validation, financing, contracting and execution.

The topic is big, historically there is a lot to do. The needs of wastewater treatment plants can be in the order of $20 to $25 billion in all the country.

In the Development Plan we are looking for sources to structurally finance sanitation problems at the national level.

In Bosconia, around 30 families of the Yukpa ethnic group who lost almost everything during the winter now live on a stretch of Ruta del Sol 3 that is not yet finished. What have you discussed with the mayor about the homes of these people?

I spoke with the mayor (Edulfo Villar) about two issues: a resettlement project for victims of the winter wave and resettlement in differential ethnic housing for the indigenous population, we are working on this because it is a serious issue.

In La Guajira there is the Ranchería river dam that today carries water to two aqueducts, but the goal is to have 9. For its part, the Ministry of Agriculture is analyzing the completion of the two irrigation districts… Will the Minvivienda invest in the home component?

We are working hand in hand with the Minister of Agriculture (Cecilia López) to assess the investments and so that the work she does for irrigation does not conflict with the service at home.

We arrived at La Guajira! We spoke with the governor (e), Diala Wilches, @LAGUAJIRAGOB; @GuajiraPolice, @Veolia_Co, and municipalities of Fonseca, Barrancas, Distraction, Hatonuevo, San Juan del Cesar, El Molino and Villanueva. We join forces to guarantee water governance. pic.twitter.com/6SVPymqWN5 —Catalina Velasco Campuzano, Ph.D. (@CATALINAVELASCO) March 2, 2023

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista