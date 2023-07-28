The mayor’s office pronounces on the case of the 22 children poisoned by PAE food at the Santa Marta school

The Santa Marta Mayor’s Office, through the District Education and Health Secretariats, ruled on a worrying case of poisoning that affected 22 children from the Ondas del Caribe District Educational Institution.

The minors presented symptoms after ingesting food supplied as part of the School Feeding Program by operator Temporary Union Light of Life.

The district authorities received the notification about the poisoning during the afternoon of July 27, after which a follow-up of the health status of the affected children began. Prioritizing identifying the causes of poisoning and guaranteeing the peace of mind of parents and the educational community.

The Ondas del Caribe District Educational Institution receives 600 rations daily for its students as part of the PAE, and the responsible operator is the Luz de Vida Temporary Union. Faced with this situation, a rapid and coordinated response was activated to attend to the affected minors and protect their well-being.

The 22 affected students are receiving care at the city’s medical centers, where medical personnel have been attending to symptoms of intoxication and guaranteeing the protection of minors. The State Social Enterprise, ESE, Alejandro Próspero Reverend, and the IPS Gestión Salud are constantly monitoring and monitoring those affected.

Nizay Cuesta, coordinator of the PAE, reported on the follow-up they do on the health status of the children. After almost 24 hours, the majority of those least affected have already been treated and are in good health, with two minors missing who are still being treated at Clinica la Castellana awaiting medical discharge.