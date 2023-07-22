The mayor’s office provided resources to guarantee electricity supply at IED Inem Simón Bolívar

In this space it was confirmed that the District has the diagnosis of specialist engineers in electrical systems and the resources to carry out the necessary actions.

In order to guarantee the development of classes normally at the Inem Simón Bolívar District Educational Institution, Mayor Virna Johnson provided the resources to carry out electrical adjustments at the main headquarters.

Deiby Cotes Mier, Secretary of Education, met with the representatives of the mothers and fathers of the institution, reviewing the problem with the electricity supply.

The Administration promised to maintain a follow-up commission with the parents to verify the progress in dealing with the situation.

