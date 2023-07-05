The Mayor’s Office requests a contractor to make repairs to the Bonda – El Curval road plates

The District continues betting on the change of mobility in the township of Bonda, advancing with the recovery of its main road.

Given the damage that the rain sources caused in the construction of the pavement with rigid concrete of the Bonda-El Curval road, the District Mayor’s Officethrough the Sustainable Urban Development Company, Eduswill require the contractor service and carry out the repair immediate of plates affected by storm currents.

“Immediately we were aware of the damage that occurred in the newly built pavement plates, the Edus technical team traveled to the place to assess the damage; likewise, the contractor was required to start immediately with the pertinent arrangements, so that the residents of Bonda can have a road in optimal conditions,” he said. Diela Garcés, manager of the Edus.

It is noteworthy that this improvement work was 82% complete, corresponding to the construction of 4,882 m2 of rigid concrete190 m2 of public space and 220 linear meters of curb, which have as purpose of improving the mobility of locals and visitorsin addition to promoting tourism in this important area of ​​the District.

The District Mayor’s Office, led by Mayor Virna Johnsoncontinues betting on the change of the mobility in the corregimiento of Bonda, advancing with the recovery of its main road, which will improve the quality of life of its inhabitants and will promote the tourist, social and economic development of this region.

