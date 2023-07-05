Home » The Mayor’s Office signs an alliance with the Institute for Animal Protection of Bogotá
The Mayor’s Office signs an alliance with the Institute for Animal Protection of Bogotá

The cooperation activities of the agreement have as main objective the areas of functioning and operation of the Animal Welfare Center, the sterilization program and the census of stray animals.

For the mayor’s administration Verna Johnsonthis agreement with IDPYBA It is of great importance, since this entity is a pioneer in animal protection and welfare in the Capital District.

Its work includes the formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of public policies related to the care of fauna. Since its creation in 2016the IDPYBA has become a national benchmark in animal welfare and protection.

