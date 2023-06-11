The mayor’s office socialized with political actors measures on electoral propaganda

The District Mayor’s Office complied with the legal obligation to arrange and socialize with delegates of political parties and movements the norms on the regulation of electoral propaganda in Santa Marta.

In the next few days, Mayor Virna Johnson will issue a decree that establishes rights and prohibitions regarding external visual electoral propaganda. The meeting was attended by officials delegated by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the District Ombudsman.

In dialogue with EL INFORMADOR José Humberto Torres exalted “we highlight the atmosphere of cordiality, respect and tolerance that characterized the meeting with delegates from movements, political parties and significant groups of citizens, in this scenario we socialize the regulations that mayor Virna Johnson will issue to regulate the Electoral advertising for the elections that will be held on October 29 of this year Among the measures that we agreed with them is the non-quantification of four types of electoral advertising that are not regulated by the National Electoral Council, such as parades, notices , posters and micro-perforated advertising that will not be limited in number, but will be limited to the places in which it can be used”, stated José.

It is worth mentioning that there are limitations on the number of radio spots, billboards and advertisements in the press, as established by the National Electoral Council. The district official was clear in pointing out the characteristics and contents of the publicity that significant groups of citizens who are in the process of collecting signatures in favor of future candidacies are allowed to carry out; In this regard, he noted “it is one thing to ask, invite, and motivate the public to support with their signature the nomination of a person to become a candidate and another very different thing is to carry out publicity tending to implicitly or explicitly achieve the vote of citizenship or the disclosure of the political proposal of the eventual candidate”. Torres recounted.

For his part, the director of Dadsa, Jaime Avendaño, maintained that: “Valuable consultation process for the regulation established by the National Electoral Council and the self-regulation that we are going to have within the District on where we can place advertising and where it is not.” allowed, with the purpose of not saturating the city and not generating visual contamination”.

Likewise, Luis Felipe López Correa, delegate of the ‘Santa Marta goes ahead’ movement, expressed: “It seemed to me a positive democratic exercise because it gives clarity to the aspirants for a position of popular election. There are some gray spots with the issue of political advertising by some significant groups of citizens who are already looking to take action.

According to the Secretary of the District Government, “once the decree is issued by Mayor Virna Johnson, both the Dadsa and the Secretary of Government will begin operations to dismantle the electoral propaganda that is recorded in various parts of the city in advance. and they will proceed to impose administrative sanctions on people who are already promoting, through advertising, their candidacy for the elections next October; in this regard, the District formally requested the National Electoral Council to open the corresponding investigations”. exalted José Torres.