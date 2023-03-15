As a result of the disturbance of public order experienced by the Popular University of Cesar, UPC, the institution’s management analyzed various measures to ensure safety of the student population.

Rector Rober Romero indicated that they urged the opening of corresponding disciplinary inquiries to verify the possible student participation on the facts and their degree of responsibility.

“Also request the competent authorities to carry out the investigations, since in principle the intervention of persons outside the institution in these acts is evident, which caused damage to public property and disturbance of orderRomero said.

Finally, they will continue with the control process for access to facilities of the university to restrict the entry of people outside the academy.

“Ask the authorities to take action to prevent possible micro-trafficking that is taking place within the institution”Romero pointed out.

THE FACTS

The brawl broke out on Monday night between hooded people, motorcyclists and apparently some students who were protesting at that time.

The demonstration was due to national and local problems of the educational establishmentspecifically due to the capacity of the student dining room.

“At about 7 p.m., hooded people appeared at the entrance of the university and had an altercation with motorcyclists who were present. That’s when the confrontation began with stone, stick, and they found everything in their path from side to side, until Esmad arrived at around 9:30 at night.” explained Juan Nacimiento, student representative.

He added that this Tuesday they planned a meeting to discuss the disagreements from some of the students.

However, the student leader distanced himself from the differences in front of the university dining room, considering that it shelters a favorable number of students compared to other educational centers.