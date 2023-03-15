Home News The measures of the UPC for disturbance of public order at the university
News

The measures of the UPC for disturbance of public order at the university

by admin
The measures of the UPC for disturbance of public order at the university

As a result of the disturbance of public order experienced by the Popular University of Cesar, UPC, the institution’s management analyzed various measures to ensure safety of the student population.

Rector Rober Romero indicated that they urged the opening of corresponding disciplinary inquiries to verify the possible student participation on the facts and their degree of responsibility.

Also request the competent authorities to carry out the investigations, since in principle the intervention of persons outside the institution in these acts is evident, which caused damage to public property and disturbance of orderRomero said.

Finally, they will continue with the control process for access to facilities of the university to restrict the entry of people outside the academy.

“Ask the authorities to take action to prevent possible micro-trafficking that is taking place within the institution”Romero pointed out.

THE FACTS

The brawl broke out on Monday night between hooded people, motorcyclists and apparently some students who were protesting at that time.

The demonstration was due to national and local problems of the educational establishmentspecifically due to the capacity of the student dining room.

“At about 7 p.m., hooded people appeared at the entrance of the university and had an altercation with motorcyclists who were present. That’s when the confrontation began with stone, stick, and they found everything in their path from side to side, until Esmad arrived at around 9:30 at night.” explained Juan Nacimiento, student representative.

He added that this Tuesday they planned a meeting to discuss the disagreements from some of the students.

See also  Trip to Moscow, Adolfo Urso: "Salvini knows safety, I hope he takes it into account"

However, the student leader distanced himself from the differences in front of the university dining room, considering that it shelters a favorable number of students compared to other educational centers.

You may also like

700 people were bounced from gas stations for...

Plastic surgeons and anesthesiologists will share experiences and...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Zimtu Capital Corp Portfolio Company, Eagle Bay Resources...

Alberto Fernández suffers a herniated lumbar disc and...

Armed individuals looted trucks carrying supplies for the...

The oldest club in Wels is looking for...

Saudi Arabia’s $37 billion contract with Boeing for...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday March 16,...

Bean soup – Alla Pugacheva’s recipe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy