The new Department of Medically Assisted Procreation directed by Alessandra Andrisani was inaugurated on Wednesday in the Padua Hospital. Among others, the regional councilor Manuela Lanzarin was present at the ribbon cutting. The structure is 563 square meters large and cost 3 million and 900 thousand euros. Over the years, the Department has taken charge of around 10,000 couples: 6,000 treatments carried out with 200 fertility preservations. (Elvira Scigliano, video Bianchi)

