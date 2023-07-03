Home » The Medium on Nintendo Switch in cloud version, launch trailer
News

The Medium on Nintendo Switch in cloud version, launch trailer

by admin
The Medium on Nintendo Switch in cloud version, launch trailer

The horror adventure The Medium is now also available on Nintendo Switchalthough in the now traditional cloud version: this is confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion by Bloober Team.

Landed on Xbox Series X|S as time exclusive at the beginning of 2021, and then arriving on PS5 in September of the same year, The Medium was received by critics with really mixed votes: some consider it a jewel and others an even mediocre product.

The truth probably lies in the middle, as Nintendo Switch owners will be able to discover thanks to the cloud version of the game, available via eShop at the promotional price of €42.49 and with the inevitable “return” clauses within fourteen days if the title is used for less than two hours.

Nintendo Switch e il cloud

It’s funny to think how Nintendo has always been generally behind on the online front compared to PlayStation and Xbox, but then has firmly focused on the cloud to bring experiences to Switch that the console would not be able to handle in real time, resorting to precisely to the stream.

The list of games available in cloud version on Nintendo Switch includes Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Control, Hitman 3, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the Kingdom Hearts series, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Dying Light 2: Become Human and several episodes of Resident Evil, including Village.

See also  World Book Day: The Fragrance of Books in Banyan City

You may also like

Alan Bartuš stars with his father and the...

Clandestine small store dismantled in Ciudad Bolívar

Bezzecchi, great victory in the Tissot Sprint in...

Verstappen risked 25 points to gain one more....

Elections 2023: How to register the identity card...

Diversity took to the streets of Pereira

“Numerical grades in primary school”, goodbye to judgements....

Shooting in Baltimore USA leaves two dead and...

Joint Operation Intercepts Boat Carrying 190 Haitian Migrants...

“Pilots don’t die, they just fly higher”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy