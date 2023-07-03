The Medium on Nintendo Switch in cloud version, launch trailer

The horror adventure The Medium is now also available on Nintendo Switchalthough in the now traditional cloud version: this is confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion by Bloober Team.

Landed on Xbox Series X|S as time exclusive at the beginning of 2021, and then arriving on PS5 in September of the same year, The Medium was received by critics with really mixed votes: some consider it a jewel and others an even mediocre product.

The truth probably lies in the middle, as Nintendo Switch owners will be able to discover thanks to the cloud version of the game, available via eShop at the promotional price of €42.49 and with the inevitable “return” clauses within fourteen days if the title is used for less than two hours.

It’s funny to think how Nintendo has always been generally behind on the online front compared to PlayStation and Xbox, but then has firmly focused on the cloud to bring experiences to Switch that the console would not be able to handle in real time, resorting to precisely to the stream.

The list of games available in cloud version on Nintendo Switch includes Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Control, Hitman 3, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the Kingdom Hearts series, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Dying Light 2: Become Human and several episodes of Resident Evil, including Village.

