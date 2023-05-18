The meeting between Shahbaz Sharif and the Iranian President will take place today

Thursday May 18, 2023, 4:03 am

Lahore (Ummat News) An informal meeting between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahimi Raisi will take place today. According to the sources, the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Iranian President will be held today in Pashin area of ​​Balochistan.

Shahbaz Sharif will jointly inaugurate the project of importing 110 MW electricity from Iran. Sources said that Shahbaz Sharif and Ibrahim Raisi will officially inaugurate the Iran-Pakistan border market.