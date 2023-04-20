Home » The meeting of the central sighting of the crescent moon for Eid-ul-Fitr is going on
Islamabad (Ummat News) The meeting of the central sighting of the crescent moon for Eid-ul-Fitr is going on

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is presiding over the meeting of the Rawit Hilal Committee held in Islamabad, while the meetings of the zonal committees are being held at designated places across the country.

Astronomers have predicted that the Eid moon is unlikely to be visible this evening, so Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023 after completing 30 fasts.

The Secretary General of Rawit Hilal Research Council, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, says that on Thursday, April 20, the new moon will be born at 9:15:49 am, so the age of the moon at sunset in the evening will be 9 hours, 33 minutes, and 12 seconds. On the evening of April, the sun will set at 6 hours 49 minutes 1 second, the moon will go below the horizon at 7 hours 10 minutes 3 seconds, taking into account these and other technical details, the chances of seeing the moon of 1st Shawwal Al Mukarram today are less. .

According to astronomers, it is necessary for the sighting that the moon stays on the horizon for 40 to 50 minutes after sunset, while the moon will stay on the horizon for only 21 minutes after sunset on April 20 in Pakistan.

