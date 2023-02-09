Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Li Yuxi Chen Chan) Yesterday (February 8), District Party Committee Secretary Nie Jiawei presided over a meeting of the District Party Committee Standing Committee to convey the importance of studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s second collective study in the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The spirit of the speech, implement the spirit of the province’s high-quality development conference, the fourth plenary session of the 14th municipal party committee, the first promotion meeting of the city’s high-quality development, and the spirit of the municipal party committee standing committee (expanded) meeting, and study and deploy relevant work.

The meeting pointed out that all departments at all levels in the region should quickly unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of relevant provincial and municipal meetings, improve their ideological understanding, deeply understand the significance of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, and anchor the high-level The primary task of quality development, according to the new requirements of the new development stage, coordinate and promote the coordination and linkage of various fields, aspects, and fronts, and fight for a “good start” with a sense of urgency, a sense of crisis, and a sense of responsibility. “, for our city to comprehensively create a modern comprehensive practice area that coordinates material civilization and spiritual civilization, and strive to make Jiangmen a leader in the province in the new journey of high-quality development and make contributions to Jianghai.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully grasp the key tasks of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, further seize opportunities, and strengthen the county economy. We must work hard to build a modern industrial system, adhere to the real economy as the foundation, fully implement the “top leader” project of the manufacturing industry, build large parks, develop large industries, create large projects, and make every effort to create a national security emergency industry (comprehensive) demonstration base , further help enterprises grab orders, stabilize the market, and boost enterprises to become bigger and stronger; work hard to accelerate the pace of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, adhere to the innovation-driven development strategy, accelerate the promotion of high-tech zones to compete for the first place, and accelerate the construction of “two centers and one base”, Deepen the creation of a city-level social governance innovation platform; work hard to coordinate the expansion of domestic demand and deepen supply-side structural reforms, give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption, stimulate consumption vitality, and actively expand effective investment.

The meeting called for strengthening overall planning and coordination, integrating resources, promoting key projects and important tasks to be implemented as soon as possible, and achieving early results; to optimize the environment, make good use of platforms such as the Jiangmen Center of the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration, and the Jiangmen Circuit Tribunal of the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court to create a fair and just , a transparent and convenient international first-class business environment; it is necessary to innovate the mechanism, develop working ideas and improve the working mechanism in the process of innovation and change, be good at coordinating resources efficiently with innovative thinking, promote work with innovative measures, overcome difficulties, and focus on the annual The goal of the work is to “fight on the wall” for each task, and fully promote the Jianghai practice of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern.

The meeting also studied other matters.