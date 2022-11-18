Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On November 17, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting, and at the same time set up the 108th meeting of the Municipal Leading Group for the Prevention and Control of New Coronary Pneumonia (Headquarters) to convey the learning Implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the spirit of the national video conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic; focus on studying the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China (Amendment)”, convey, study and implement the “Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Conscientious Study The Decision to Propagate and Implement the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the report meeting of the Central Propaganda Group on the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the opening ceremony of the special seminar for major leading cadres at the provincial and municipal levels to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; Study and implement the spirit of “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s Exposition on the Construction of Socialist Spiritual Civilization”, the Central Office’s “Regulations on Promoting Leading Cadres to Go Up and Down” (referred to as the “Regulations”) and the spirit of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, and listen to the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, the national Report on the creation of civilized cities, “anti-pornography and anti-illegal activities”, the ideological and moral construction of minors, and the pilot work of the city’s urban social governance modernization, and study and deploy relevant work. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chief Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that the whole city must improve its political position, effectively unify thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy. impact on social development. First, we must resolutely, completely, accurately, and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and use the actual actions of epidemic prevention to reflect the good results of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Second, we must accurately grasp the core essence and internal logic of the 20 optimization measures, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and accurate manner. It is necessary to strengthen policy interpretation, training guidance, conduct in-depth research, and steadily connect the 20 optimization measures, identify the focus of prevention and control work in each period and stage, and improve the scientific accuracy of prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, issue easy-to-understand prevention and control guidelines, rely on smart grids to mobilize the masses to participate in epidemic prevention, and build a strict defense line for group defense and group control. The third is to optimize and adjust prevention and control strategies according to the time and situation, and resolutely hold the bottom line of not having a large-scale epidemic. Once an epidemic is discovered, we will concentrate our efforts to quickly rush to achieve the three synchronizations of flow traceability, nucleic acid detection, and isolation control. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of the requirements of the “Four Mornings”, make good use of the “3+N” flow adjustment work system, actively promote the application of smart epidemic prevention equipment such as electronic sentries, and guard the gate of “foreign defense import”. It is necessary to strengthen the epidemic prevention management of key places such as primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, strengthen the construction and storage of shelter hospitals and isolation places, and improve the city’s epidemic prevention and control capabilities. Resolutely obey and serve the province’s overall planning and dispatch, and fully cooperate with Guangzhou to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control. At the same time, focus on key areas such as production safety, fire safety, and traffic safety, strengthen safety risk prevention, and strictly prevent the superposition of safety and epidemic risks.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study, be familiar with, and modelly abide by the implementation of the party constitution, and earnestly implement the provisions of the party constitution. With a high sense of political responsibility and a sense of historical mission, we must continue to promote the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to do a good job in Jiangmen’s affairs in a down-to-earth manner, and fully promote the implementation of the Party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to systematically plan the implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, make preparations for the main leaders of the provincial party committee to investigate Jiangmen, and prepare high-quality preparations for the second Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference of Overseas Chinese and the first China-Europe Green Innovation Development Conference. For important activities, we must be cautious and do a good job in the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, and do our best to fight the final battle for the fourth quarter of the economy. The social environment of Guotai Minan, and the political environment of Qingqi.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to learn and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the construction of socialist spiritual civilization, deeply grasp the important thesis that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated, and combine the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party with one study Understand and promote implementation. It is necessary to deepen the construction of a civilized city across the country, and go all out to promote the construction of spiritual civilization in our city to a new level. The leaders of each city should go deep into the counties (cities, districts) and relevant units for supervision and inspection. Pengjiang, Jianghai, and Xinhui should shoulder the responsibility of the “main battlefield”. Civilization offices at all levels should strengthen training, guidance, supervision and assessment. Member units must unite their efforts and work together to do a good job in related work. It is necessary to comprehensively deepen the ideological and moral construction of minors, further promote the work of “anti-pornography and anti-illegal activities”, and create a good social and cultural environment.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to have a deep understanding of the significance of the “Regulations”, take the implementation of the “Regulations” as an important content of the party committee (party group) to implement comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and include it in the annual assessment and debriefing of the party committee (party group) secretary. The clear orientation of Jiangmen cadres has boosted their entrepreneurial spirit. We must persist in seeking truth from facts, being fair and upright, and in combination with the implementation rules of the “Regulations” that will be issued by the province, refine work measures, and promote the normalization of leading cadres being able to go up and down.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to take the initiative to find a good one area to help the overall situation, promote the implementation of party building with high standards to lead grassroots governance, make every effort to build a benchmark city for modern social governance in the city, and contribute Jiangmen to the construction of a higher level of safe China and safe Guangdong. It is necessary to actively strive for the first place, strengthen organizational leadership, make up for shortcomings by benchmarking, and go all out to lengthen strengths, so as to promote the construction of a safe Jiangmen and the pilot work of modernizing social governance in the city to be at the forefront of the province.

The meeting also studied other matters.