Listen to the audio version of the article

New twist in the sale of Ita Airways: concluded the exclusive negotiation with the US Certares fund, in a commercial alliance with Air France-KLM and Delts Airlines, without an agreement being reached, the Mef has decided to reopen the game . The result is that the consortium between MSC-Lufthansa, which had participated in the tender last summer, and Indigo Partners, which had expressed interest last March, is back on the scene. The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti announced that “the exclusive obligations cease today” and “discussions continue for the definition of a possible agreement for the transfer of control of Ita”.

L’offerta di Certares: traffic with the USA



The previous government last August 31 had considered a winning offer presented by the consortium led by Certares for the purchase of 50% plus one share in Ita Airways, leaving the Mef in addition to 49.99% of the shares, with the power to appointment of the new president, the power of veto on the CEO and on some sensitive matters (employment, national hub role). Three technical meetings were held in the presence of representatives of Certares and industrial partners (Delta and Air France) for the elaboration of the industrial plan. Certares had offered 350 million for the purchase of the majority stake in Ita, plus 650 million to be paid later for the recapitalization. The US Strategic Fund has made it clear that it intends to fill the Ita planes, exploiting the distribution channels for the sale of tickets of the subsidiaries (American Express Global business travel, Internova, Tripadvisor, Hertz) to transport North American passengers to Italy, but in this consortium the crux is represented by the lack of an industrial partner with expertise in the sector (Delta Airlines was applying to fill this role).

The MSC-Lufthansa proposal: synergies between cargo and passengers



With the reopening of the games, the consortium between MSC and Lufthansa resumes, which had proposed the purchase of 80% of the airline for about 850 million: in the distribution of the shares, 60% would go to the group led by Gianluigi Aponte, 20% to the German company and 20% to Mef. In the five-man board of directors, three seats would be reserved for MSC, one for Lufthansa and one for Mef. This proposal was based on the deep-rooted presence of MSC in the Italian ports, the synergies between cargo transport (more profitable) and passenger transport, and the intermodality between sea-rail and air transport. The Lufthansa network would allow Milan Malpensa to play a role as a logistics hub and Rome Fiumicino as a hub for passenger traffic, gateway to Africa. In this case, the synergies would also be extended to Air Dolomiti, the Italian subsidiary of Lufthansa.

The interest of Indigo Partners



The MEF decision also reopens the games for Indigo Partners, the US private equity fund that has invested in low cost companies such as Wizz Air, which had expressed an interest, but did not participate in the tender last summer, and therefore without having had access to the date room.