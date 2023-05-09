The megalomaniac syndrome

At some time I participated in political campaigns with the aim of occupying a public institutional management position to direct the destinies of my region, and what I started as a fervent work in order to help those most in need as a symbol of great social sensitivity, To the extent that I commented on my government programs, people became more and more excited, so that when the topic ran out, I began to lie and make comments without any programmatic weight so that people would continue their praise race, what if If you are not emotionally well-balanced, you end up overestimating your abilities and your knowledge and believe you are superior to the average as if you were a natural son of Olympia, the goddess for the Greeks of greatness and power associated with justice, wisdom and order.

On the verge of falling into megalomania and still with reasoning lights in good use, I decided to retire completely from this activity because I found my level of incompetence there, since I was not trained to tell lies and therefore deceive, above all, a people who saw me born and grow within dignity and respect.

I was falling into megalomania, which is nothing more than a delusion of grandeur, where one believes one knows it all, underestimating the knowledge of others, making use of what today I dare to call the arrogant syndrome.

I was already having personality disorders, because I always sought the admiration of others to cover up my mistakes, that only a team of permanent sycophants accepted me as the true truth and thus always waited for recognition, even without having done anything relevant. .

I explained this situation to one of my sons with tendencies towards a political career and I told him without any prohibition to always use reason above emotions, in order to achieve the tasks and serve the communities well.

I retired in time and therefore I suggest to those people who have achieved power and have been falling into arrogance and megalomania as a result of arrogant and irrational delirium, to reconcile their command in time, because they can cause tremendous damage to their society with senseless confrontations that only generate hatred and resentment, which in a long time would be almost impossible to repair and that not even a civil war could calm, since it only brings misery and misfortune.

When governments fall into megalomania and narcissism, manipulation and lies through the rhetoric of deceit, they are associated with power and in this case, if they become diseases, they induce permanent crime, since that idea of ​​exaggerated importance leads the commander-in-chief to feel superior to God.

These people are convinced of having an extraordinary talent and spirit, which separates them from the path of true social benefit standards and here is born delusion or a fixed belief in their own ideas, which are only interpreted as false realities that are impossible to modify.

Then come the acts of madness, caused by a number of symptoms that occur at the same time, which is nothing less than the megalomaniac syndrome, which alters your state of health and if we know its causes, then you are dealing with a disease and this is dangerous when power remains in the hands of these patients, who will never understand the motivations and needs of others.

This syndrome is related to their abilities, believing that they are or represent the only truth, which has been the result of their isolation and social rejection at some point, leading them to sow hatred.

Megalomania is a kind of weakness, fear and secret fear, which occurs to the extent that we find ourselves with our level of incompetence, then we become arrogant with our opponents and abuse power and therein lies the danger, especially for democracies. consolidated that, even if they are not completely healthy, it is the least bad thing that could happen to us.

By Fausto Cotes N.