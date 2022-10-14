After the election of Ignazio La Russa to the Senate, which took place with the support of the opposition, today we vote for the presidency of the Chamber. For Montecitorio, the center-right would converge on the Northern League Lorenzo Fontana, even if – as it was for Molinari – it is another name in the balance. The Democratic Party has made it known that it will vote Maria Cecilia Guerraa name to be offered to all oppositions as a shared choice, but the Third Pole has already warned that on the card it will write Matteo Richetti. Giuseppe Conte, on the other hand, jokes: «War? We for peace: now we decide ». After yesterday’s twist at Palazzo Madama, with the exponent of FdI who hit the election at the first shot, today the same result is not expected. But never say never. At the moment the first three votes of yesterday were smoked black. At 10.30 the fourth, in which the quorum falls: the election will start with an absolute majority.

09.54 – Guerra: “Honored and happy to be considered anti Fontana”

«I am very happy that my name is considered as a name able to aggregate and create sharing. I am also pleased to be considered the anti Fontana ». This was stated by Maria Cecilia Guerra intercepted by reporters in the House after the Democratic Party chose to focus on her name in the next vote.

09.53 – Conte jokes: “War? We for peace: now we decide “

Will you vote Maria Cecilia Guerra for the presidency of the Chamber as proposed by the Democratic Party? “War? We are for peace… ». Giuseppe Conte replies to the reporters with a joke, arriving at Montecitorio. “Let’s decide now …”, he added then explaining that he now sees the M5S deputies to decide the line.

09.51 – Conte: “Soon we will decide our candidate”

“Now we are in a meeting and we will decide on our candidate.” So Giuseppe Conte at the entrance of the Palazzo di Montecitorio regarding the name that the 5 Stars will vote today for the presidency of the Chamber.

09.49 – Letta: “Compactness around the name Guerra”

«Between yesterday and today we looked for a shared name that could even go beyond our line-up. I kept in contact with others on an authoritative profile and a name as less divisive as possible. This name is that of Maria Cecilia Guerra ». The secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta said this at the meeting with the dem deputies. «I communicated it to the other oppositions. I don’t know if we will be able to have everyone’s consent, some signs have been positive, but it was a move in the collective interest. This proposal must find the consensus of all of us, we must demonstrate consistency. At this moment we need to be united and determined », adds Letta.

09.45 – Salvini met with the deputies of the League in the Chamber

The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, is seeing the deputies of the League in the Chamber. This was reported by a note from the League.

09.34 – Third Pole indicates Richetti

The Third pole, Iv and Action, will write the name of Matteo Richetti on the ballot for the election of the President of the Chamber. This is learned from the sources of the two parties.

09.31 – Pd will vote Maria Cecilia Guerra president

The Democratic Party will vote on the name of Maria Cecilia Guerra as Speaker of the Chamber. This is what emerges from the meeting of dem deputies in progress in the Chamber.

09.23 – Chamber, Tajani, FI will vote Fontana as president

“Forza Italia will vote for Lorenzo Fontana as president of the Chamber of Deputies”. This is what the national coordinator Antonio Tajani announces.

09.13 – Boldrini: “Putinian fountain against rights”

«Fontana is certainly a political figure who stood out for his ideas against the civil rights of women. A Putinian figure. I don’t think he can represent the whole Chamber ». So Laura Boldrini before entering the Chamber of Deputies where today the president will be voted.

08.36 – The leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte gathers the deputies at 9.15

The leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte gathers the pentastellated deputies this morning at 9.15 to decide the strategy to be kept in the Chamber – white card or a reference name to ‘count’ in case of surprises like yesterday in the Senate with the position held by Fi – for the fourth calls for the election of the President of the Chamber, starting at 10.30.